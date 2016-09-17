WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Emmy winners Tony Hale, Jill Soloway and Derek Hough have a prestigious addition to their trophy cases. The trio was among Friday’s honorees at the second annual Television Advocacy Awards.
The pre-Emmy ceremony organized by TV Guide, TV Insider and the entertainment industry advocacy group Creative Coalition honors stars for their dedication to charitable work.
Hale, who is looking to add a third Emmy statuette Sunday to the pair he’s already won as a supporting actor on “Veep,” was highlighted for his work with the anti-slavery organization, the International Justice Mission.
Jill Soloway, the creator of the Emmy-winning series “Transparent,” was lauded for her commitment to raising awareness and representation of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community — both in front and behind the camera.
“Dancing with the Stars” professional Derek Hough, who has won a pair of choreography Emmys for his work on the ABC ballroom competition, was presented with his trophy by a pair of presenters: his recently wed “Dancing with the Stars” colleague Kym Johnson and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec.
Other honorees at Friday’s ceremony included Hale’s “Veep” co-star Reid Scott, “Getting On” actress Niecy Nash, “Under the Dome” actor Dean Norris, “House of Cards” actor Michael Kelly and celebrity chef Sandra Lee.
