Actor Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his romance last summer with Taylor Swift.
The “Avengers” and “Thor” star tells GQ for the magazine’s March cover story that Swift is “an amazing woman” and says they “had the best time” as a couple. But he adds that a relationship in the limelight “always takes work.”
Hiddleston also explained why he was spotted wearing a tank top that read “I (heart) T.S.” at Swift’s Fourth of July party. He says he slipped while playing a game at the party and needed a shirt to protect a graze on his back. He says one of Swift’s friends handed him the shirt and he wore it as a joke.
Hiddleston stars in “Kong: Skull Island,” which comes out next month.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.