NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks have paid tribute to the late director Jonathan Demme during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The rocker and the actor are linked to Demme through the director’s film, “Philadelphia.” Each won Oscars for their work on the 1993 movie, Hanks for best actor and Springsteen for best original song.
Springsteen called Demme, who died Wednesday, inspirational during an hour-long discussion Friday evening.
The men are friends and chatted casually as Hanks questioned the rocker about his life and early career.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
Hanks also called on the sold-out crowd to finish lyrics to Springsteen’s songs, which they happily obliged.
Among those in attendance for the discussion were Malia Obama, news anchor Gayle King, and Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson and and Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.