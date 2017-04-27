SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tom Hanks says he’s going on a “moratorium” for two years after his hometown Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, but he didn’t explain what that entails.

The NFL approved the Raiders’ plan to move last month. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2pDdreA ) Hanks told author Dave Eggers on Monday that the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and NFL owners are billionaires. Yet, he says, when the owners want to build a stadium, “they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building.”

Hanks sees one positive in the Raiders’ exit: the possibility of a new baseball stadium for his Oakland Athletics.