KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A screening of Tom Cruise’s new film brought the actor to Knoxville, Tennessee, where it raised $600,000 for the Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.
Media outlets report the fundraiser was held Monday night at the Pinnacle 18 theater in Turkey Creek. The event included live music, a catered meal, some time for attendees to interact with Cruise on the carpet outside the theater and an advance screening of Cruise’s new film, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”
About a thousand people attended the event, which raised $600,000 for the Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee. Also known as Variety of Eastern Tennessee, the organization raises money for numerous organizations that serve at-risk children.
The movie is a sequel to the 2012 film “Jack Reacher.” It hits theaters on Friday.
