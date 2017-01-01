Share story

The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A family cleaning out a home in the Toledo, Ohio-area home of a relative who recently died stumbled across a live hand grenade from the World War II era.

Toledo authorities say such finds are becoming more common.

A police spokesman says the bomb squad retrieves old military munitions about once a month. But he says too often people who discover old grenades or a mortar shell will haul it to the police station.

Police say the best thing to do is call 911.

That’s what happened this past week when the grenade was found in the suburban Toledo home.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2iJTcZb ) newspaper reports that the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad put the grenade in a blast-resistant container to dispose of it.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

