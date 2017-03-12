TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is going to allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on downtown streets and two residential neighborhoods.
Toledo’s city council approved the plan and, starting in April, drivers who are at least 16 and hold a valid license will be able to take golf carts onto Toledo’s streets.
Toledo has about 280,000 residents.
A few cities and several resort-type communities around Ohio already allow golf carts on city streets.
Under Ohio law, golf carts may be legal within specific parameters and with safety features added. They must be titled, licensed and insured like any other vehicle.
