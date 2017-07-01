TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo residents are electing representatives in the city’s assembly in an election that could alter national politics as a populist governor aims to strengthen her base and challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s scandal-laden ruling party.
At stake are 127 assembly seats. Opinion polls and some experts have predicted a sweeping victory for Gov. Yuriko Koike’s new party, Tomin First no Kai, or Tokyoites First party, as Abe’s Liberal Democrats have taken a hit after being buffeted by scandals and gaffes.
The Liberal Democrats have fielded 60 candidates against the Koike party’s 50.
The result of the Tokyo election has in the past set the tone for the national polls. Koike is rumored to be eyeing a return to parliament to run for prime minister.
