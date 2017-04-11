SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine how a 17-month-old girl wound up in a road where she was struck and killed by a truck.
NOLA.com ‘ The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2p2O0j8 ) that the girl was struck Monday afternoon in St. Tammany Parish, while the toddler was visiting her grandmother’s home in the Slidell area.
St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau said investigators were not yet sure how the toddler wound up in the path of oncoming traffic.
Seuzeneau said witnesses told officers that Koreyanna Kirsh had entered the roadway and “went underneath the truck” before being rolled over by the vehicle’s rear wheels. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seuzeneau said the driver pulled over a block from the scene and immediately called police. No charges have been filed.
