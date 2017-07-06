EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a Vermont toddler in the custody of the state Department for Children and Families was found unconscious in a pool and later died.
Officials say the child was found at his foster family’s East Montpelier home late Wednesday morning. First responders stabilized 2½-year-old Alexander James Lowell-Henry before transporting him to a hospital.
Authorities say the child died Wednesday night as he was receiving medical care.
An investigation by state police and DCF is ongoing.
This story has been corrected to show the home was in East Montpelier, not Montpelier.