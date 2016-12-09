NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Today’ show co-host Savannah Guthrie has given birth to her second child, a boy.
Guthrie’s co-host Matt Lauer made the announcement on the air Friday morning . Lauer says Charles Max Feldman was born at 8:59 a.m. Thursday and weighed in at a healthy 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Charley, as he will be known, is named after Guthrie’s father. The middle name comes from the grandfather of Guthrie’s husband, Mike Feldman.
Lauer has already visited Guthrie in the hospital and joked that he “was called in to bring wine.”
Guthrie’s pregnancy made headlines in June when she announced that she would be skipping the Rio Olympics due to fears over the Zika virus.
Feldman and Guthrie also have a 2-year-old daughter, Vale.
