NEW YORK (AP) — “Today” show host Hoda Kotb says she has adopted a baby girl.
The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the NBC morning program said in an emotional phone interview Tuesday that she adopted a newborn and named her Haley Joy. The 52-year-old Kotb says the baby was born on Valentine’s Day. Kotb says the girl is “the love of my life.”
A picture of Kotb holding the baby was shown on-air.
“Today” show anchor Matt Lauer says the girl is the “luckiest” on the planet and Kotb will be “one of the most fantastic moms” he can ever imagine.
Kotb’s on-air partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, told Kotb that she was “made to be a mom.”
