CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia residents whose homes were destroyed by last summer’s floods are getting new places to live.
A presentation ceremony for the Big Hearts Give Tiny Homes project was held Tuesday at the West Virginia Air National Guard base in Charleston.
The Department of Education says 12 career and technical centers built 15 small homes for families whose lives were torn apart.
Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin says he’s “blown away” by the design and the speed at which the students built the fully furnished homes.
While some recipients of the homes attended the ceremony, Department of Education career and technical education chief Kathy D’Antoni says six others have yet to be identified.
The June 23 floods killed 23 people and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure.
