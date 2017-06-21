DUNELLEN, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey high school students who were mowed down by a driver in Times Square and were seriously injured have graduated even though one of them is still hospitalized.
Dunellen High School seniors Destiny Lightfoot and Jessica Williams received their diplomas Wednesday.
Lightfoot arrived for the ceremony in a wheelchair. She stood with the aid of crutches to accept her diploma.
Williams is still hospitalized. Her mother received the diploma on her behalf. The mother wore the daughter’s cap as she and Lightfoot received a standing ovation.
Richard Rojas is accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring 22 others by intentionally driving his car onto a Times Square sidewalk last month. He was arrested on murder charges. He says he doesn’t remember what happened.