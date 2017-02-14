WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is heading to Germany this week on his first trip abroad as America’s top diplomat.

The trip is occurring amid disarray in the Trump administration’s national security team and European concerns over U.S. priorities and commitments.

Tillerson will attend a meeting of about 20 foreign ministers in Bonn on Thursday and Friday. The State Department says he’ll also meet separately with counterparts from Britain, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and participate in talks on Syria and Yemen.

Tillerson departs Wednesday.

On Monday, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, resigned for misleading White House officials about the substance of conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.