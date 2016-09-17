MUNICH (AP) — Beer lovers from around the world are streaming to Munich’s Theresienwiese for the start of this year’s Oktoberfest, where security has been tightened following recent attacks.
The annual celebration is expected to draw some 6 million visitors to the Bavarian capital by Oct. 3.
By tradition, beer mugs must remain dry until Munich mayor Dieter Reiter opens the festival by tapping the first keg at noon Saturday.
Large bags have been banned, all visitors must go through security controls and the grounds will be monitored by multiple video cameras.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
In the bloodiest recent incident, a German teenager fatally shot nine people at a Munich mall before killing himself. Two other attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group; several people were wounded, but only the attackers were killed.
.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.