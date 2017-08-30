OSSINING, N.Y. (AP) — An orange tabby named Tiger is enjoying his role as one of the last cats living at New York’s Sing Sing Correctional Facility.
The prison north of New York City once had hundreds of resident felines freely roaming its buildings and grounds. Today, fewer than a dozen remain.
Sing Sing is where Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953 after their espionage convictions. Tiger broke into the maximum-security facility about a decade ago.
The Wall Street Journal says Tiger turns his nose up at tuna from the mess hall but will gladly chow down on tuna that inmates buy for him at the commissary.
Tiger obeys the officers and once scared a groundhog away from lettuce in the prison garden.
Inmate Jermaine Archer says Tiger is getting old, fat and slow. But Archer adds: “We love him.”
Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com