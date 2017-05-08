Tiffany Trump’s appearance in Washington will likely subject her to a newfound degree of scrutiny, one at odds with the lower profile she has kept over the years.

WASHINGTON — Another Trump is on her way to the capital.

Tiffany Trump, the 23-year old daughter of President Donald Trump and the second of his three wives, Marla Maples, is planning to attend law school at Georgetown University, a school official said Monday.

“She has taken all the steps to enroll,” said Mimi Koumanelis, a spokeswoman for the school.

Trump’s choice ended a monthslong speculation about where she would choose to go to school, and on what merit. Would it be Yale, the top-ranked law school in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report? (There was speculation that Trump was interested in Yale, although it is unclear if she applied.) Or would it be Harvard, Columbia or New York University, all top-flight schools where Trump was reported to have visited last fall?

In the end, it seems that Trump kept it in the family.

Georgetown, where the law school is ranked 15th, has hosted members of the Trump family before: Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second son, has a degree from Georgetown and is a member of the school’s Business, Society and Public Policy Initiative advisory board. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s first daughter who currently serves in the White House as assistant to the president, attended Georgetown for two years before transferring to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Georgetown also has ties to another prominent member of the Trump administration: Stephen K. Bannon, one of Trump’s chief strategist, holds a master’s degree in National Security Studies from the school.

Tiffany Trump’s appearance in Washington will likely subject her to a newfound degree of scrutiny, one at odds with the lower profile she has kept over the years. According to reports, Trump had difficulty adjusting to life on the campaign trail with her family, and her mother suggested that her relationship with Donald Trump had been more distant compared with her siblings.

But in the months since her father moved into the White House, she has seemed to quietly join the fold: Her carefully curated Instagram account shows only a sporadic presence in Washington, but her appearances are at family-focused events, including the White House Easter Egg Roll. Last week, Trump congratulated her older sister on the launch of her book.

On Monday, Eric Trump told The Daily Mail, the first outlet to report the news, that his younger sister was “going to love” her time in Washington.

“Georgetown is an incredible school with great significance to me personally,” he added in an email relayed by a spokeswoman to The New York Times. “I am so proud of Tiffany and all that she has accomplished. She is an amazing young woman, a terrific sister and has a remarkable future ahead of her.”

Last fall, President Trump praised his youngest daughter’s work ethic.

“She was always a great student and a very popular person no matter where she went,” Trump wrote in an email to The New York Times. “I am incredibly proud of Tiffany and how well she has done.”

Koumanelis, the Georgetown Law spokeswoman, did not say how the school would accommodate Tiffany Trump. But officials are likely to face those questions soon: Shortly after the news was announced Monday, Twitter accounts and Facebook groups held by students at the school began lighting up.

Brenna Gautam, a first-year law student, said that security was among the primary concerns raised by her fellow classmates Monday on a private Facebook group for Georgetown law students — not just for Trump but for other students: “How will this impact our peers who may be personally threatened by her father’s policies?” Gautam asked, referring to gay and transgender students, and students who are minorities.

“There’s also been discussion surrounding which professors she may have,” Gautam said, “and of course some joking about whether graduation will now be held in Mar-a-Lago.”