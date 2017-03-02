NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating a threatening note signed “Muslim Slayer” that was sent to a mosque.
Imam Ibrahim Yavas of the American Turkish Eyup (EYE’-oop) Sultan Cultural Center in Brooklyn told police he got the letter Tuesday, mailed to his residence at the center.
The letter said the writer had a “dirty little secret” and fantasized about “killing nonwhites,” including the recipient.
The hate crimes task force is assigned to the case. No arrests have been made.
Most Read Stories
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- Site of Amazon’s cloud glitch made it especially disruptive
- Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now
- Washington is best West Coast state in new national ranking — and 5th overall
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.