CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) — One of the busiest crossings along the U.S.-Canadian border has reopened after being closed for hours as authorities in Quebec investigated a bomb threat.
A spokesman for Canada Border Services Agency tells The Associated Press the crossing received a bomb threat in a phone call around 9 a.m. Friday at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, across the border from Champlain, New York.
Buildings on the Canadian side were evacuated as a precaution and the border remained closed as provincial police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and firefighters searched the area.
Canadian officials weren’t saying if anything was found, only that police are investigating.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
Southbound traffic in Quebec and northbound traffic on New York’s Interstate 87 was diverted to adjacent crossings during the closure.
The crossing opened on both sides around 1:15 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.