JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Indonesia’s capital, calling on fellow citizens not to be divided by political and religious interests.

Saturday’s rally came three days after police named the Christian governor of Jakarta, the capital, as a suspect in a blasphemy investigation in a major test of the Muslim-majority nation’s reputation for religious tolerance.

Earlier this month, Jakarta was rocked by a massive protest by conservative Muslims against the popular governor, Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama.

More than 10,000 people, including religious leaders, legislators and members of human rights groups, took part in Saturday’s rally, which was centered at the National Monument, with many participants marching along nearby main streets.