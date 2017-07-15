FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Several thousand law enforcement officers are gathering at a northern New York Army base for the funeral of a state trooper killed in the line of duty allegedly by a soldier assigned to the same post.

State police officials say up to 5,000 officers from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend Saturday afternoon’s services for Joel Davis. The service is being held in Fort Drum’s sports complex to accommodate the crowd.

Authorities say a Fort Drum soldier, Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, fatally shot Davis Sunday night as the trooper responded to reports of shots fired on the nearby property where the soldier lived with his wife. Police say Walters had also shot her to death just before Davis arrived.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder.