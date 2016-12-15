KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral of a popular Pakistani pop-singer-turned-Islamic-preacher who died in a plane crash last week along with his wife and 45 other passengers and crew members.

Junaid Jamshed was killed when a plane belonging to Pakistan’s national carrier went down after developing engine failure during a flight from the mountain resort town of Chitral to the capital, Islamabad.

Jamshed’s wife was buried earlier in the day in the city of Lahore.

About 15,000 attended Jamshed’s funeral on Thursday in the port city of Karachi His body was flown in by the Pakistan Air Force.

So far, officials have handed over remains of nearly three dozen of the victims to their families. The government says DNA tests to identify other victims will be completed this week.