CHENNAI, India (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people thronged the southern Indian city of Chennai on Tuesday to honor their beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa, a former film actress and popular politician.

Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu state, died late Monday after surgery following a heart attack a day earlier.

A sea of weeping mourners surged toward the steps of a public hall, where Jayalalithaa’s body, draped in the Indian flag, was kept on a raised platform.

Thousands of police officers formed chains to stop the heaving crowd from surging up the steps. Men and women wept, some shedding tears, while others broke into loud wails. Several mourners fainted from the heat and dehydration. Police said some of them had been keeping vigil outside the Apollo Hospital since Sunday and then walked to Rajaji Hall at daybreak.

In New Delhi, lawmakers observed a minute’s silence Tuesday before both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day in respect for the woman who many referred to as “Amma,” or mother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in mourning Jayalalithaa’s death, saying her death leaves a “huge void in Indian politics.” Modi was to arrive in Chennai later Tuesday to join mourners at Rajaji Hall.

Roads leading to Chennai were clogged as people from remote villages poured into Tamil Nadu’s capital to catch a last glimpse of their leader.

Seven days of mourning were declared for Jayalalithaa, who was a five-time chief minister of the state. Schools and offices were closed after authorities declared public holidays for three days.

Hundreds of political leaders and film celebrities are expected to attend Jayalalithaa’s funeral, scheduled for later Tuesday.

Jayalalithaa, 68, had been hospitalized since September, suffering from a fever, dehydration and a respiratory infection.

At the time, thousands of people prayed and fasted outside the hospital for her recovery. Doctors barred visitors, sparking rumors that they were withholding bad news out of fear it could trigger the same outpouring of grief, riots and suicides that followed the death of Jayalalithaa’s political and acting mentor, M.G. Ramachandran.

Jayalalithaa was 13 when she began her film career and quickly became known as a romantic lead in many of the nearly 150 Tamil-language movies that she worked on.

She entered politics in the early 1980s, under the guidance of Ramachandran, and after his death in 1987 she declared herself his political heir and took control of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam party.

She served as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, the highest elected position in the state of 71 million people, for nearly 14 years over five terms beginning in 1991. She regained her office last year after a corruption case against her was overturned by the court.

Jayalalithaa endeared herself to the poor and powerless with her policy of giving out handouts. Laptop computers and bicycles to students, spice grinders, free rice and subsidized food to the poor, cows and goats to farm women, enabling them to rise out of rural poverty. She pushed government officials and workers to promote health and education by handing out gold coins and awards to those who exceeded their goals.

Although she was criticized by many who equated her handouts with bribery, she said it was her scheme to wipe out rural poverty. In return, she was loved by the poor who saw her as their charismatic benefactor.

“She was their redeemer. Their savior,” Vasanthi, a well-known Tamil writer and Jayalalithaa’s biographer, wrote in the Indian Express.

Nirmala George reported from New Delhi.