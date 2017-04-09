DALLAS (AP) — Thousands of people marched and rallied in downtown Dallas on Sunday to call for an overhaul of the nation’s immigration system and end to what organizers said is an aggressive deportation policy.
Organizers who called Sunday’s event the “Dallas Mega March” said President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting travel from predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East are discriminatory. They also want an end to hate crimes and hate speech they contend have proliferated since the November presidential election.
The march began at the Dallas Catholic cathedral and was ending nearly 1½ miles (1.61 kilometers) later with a rally at Dallas City Hall where speakers were to include Martin Luther King III.
The event also has drawn some entertainers and several predominantly Democratic local officials and state lawmakers.
Dallas teacher Esseiny Alanis, a Mexican immigrant, stood with two fourth-grade students during the rally.
“Every child deserves a right to go to school without fear of losing a parent,” Alanis told the Dallas News (http://bit.ly/2nRQLBS ), referring to the threat of deportation.
A small number of Trump supporters gathered nearby.
Police said there were no arrests.
