LONDON (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators are gathering under sunny skies in central London to protest plans for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.
The Unite for Europe march included many carrying EU flags just days before Britain is expected to begin its formal divorce from the EU.
Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger Article 50 Wednesday, setting the process in motion. Negotiations are expected to take at least two years.
The substantial march follows by three days an attack on Parliament. Organizers considered delaying the march but decided to go ahead.
Most Read Stories
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- No repeal for 'Obamacare' — a humiliating defeat for Trump VIEW
- Here's where the Seahawks stand in free agency
- Sen. Patty Murray will oppose Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Organizers said in a statement that “we will not be intimidated. We will stand in unity and solidarity.”
Britain voted in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.