NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a third suspect wanted in the killing of a California tourist in Nashville, Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that 25-year-old Joseph Santillan of Antioch surrendered to officers on Sunday and was taken to jail. He is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Teddy Grasset.

Police in North Carolina arrested two other suspects last week on the same charge: 22-year-old Andy Francisco Nunez and 20-year-old Daniela Veronica Cruz, both from La Vergne, Tennessee.

Nashville police said Grasset and a friend were walking near the Country Music Hall of Fame last month when a car pulled up behind them. The two ran in opposite directions and a gunman opened fire from the car.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.