PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested a third suspect following the shooting death of a high school student in an Oregon park.
Police in Portland arrested 19-year-old Miguel Thompson on Friday evening near a shopping mall.
He’s being held in the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery.
Police say Thompson and two other teenagers on April 11 killed 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. near a busy light-rail stop and a shopping mall.
Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was a junior at Union High School in Vancouver, Washington, a few miles north of Portland.
Eighteen-year-old Kole Jones of Gresham is in custody and charged with murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle.
A 17-year-old boy charged with first-degree robbery says they wanted to steal the victim’s belt.
