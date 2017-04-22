PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested a third suspect following the shooting death of a high school student in an Oregon park.

Police in Portland arrested 19-year-old Miguel Thompson on Friday evening near a shopping mall.

He’s being held in the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Police say Thompson and two other teenagers on April 11 killed 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. near a busy light-rail stop and a shopping mall.

Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was a junior at Union High School in Vancouver, Washington, a few miles north of Portland.

Eighteen-year-old Kole Jones of Gresham is in custody and charged with murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy charged with first-degree robbery says they wanted to steal the victim’s belt.