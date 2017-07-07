APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A third man has died from injuries suffered in a Florida power-plant accident that happened when molten material poured onto workers as they tried to unplug a blocked tank

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials told The Associated Press in an email that Antonio Navarrete died Wednesday evening.

Tampa Electric Company officials said the accident happened June 29 at a power plant just southeast of downtown Tampa. It occurred at the plant’s coal-fired boiler, while workers were performing routine maintenance on the slag tank at the plant southeast of Tampa. Slag is a byproduct created when coal is burned for electricity.

The company said workers were trying to clear a blockage when hot slag came rushing out onto them.

In addition to the three who died, three others were hospitalized.