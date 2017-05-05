ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says spooky sounds keep him awake at night when he stays at the governor’s mansion in Albany.
The Democrat told a Long Island crowd Thursday that during legislative sessions he spends evenings awake and unsettled by unexplained noises in the 161-year-old mansion near the Capitol building.
The governor has mentioned apparitions in the reputedly haunted mansion before. In an April speech in Harlem, he said that “as a big, tough guy,” he wasn’t frightened but spends the eerie, sleepless nights reading about past governors.
Former Gov. David Paterson told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2pOuV4Z) that personal experience and staff testimony convinced him the mansion is haunted. Paterson said the ghost is friendly “like Casper.”
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
Cuomo usually stays at his family home in Westchester.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.