DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are searching for thieves who they say stole $5,000 worth of tools from a Habitat for Humanity building site.
WABC-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2iwjEWU ) a Habitat for Humanity crew realized a locked storage unit had been broken into at the Deptford home on Thursday morning. Police say it’s the third time the site has been burglarized.
This time, thieves stole a chop saw, pneumatic nailer and air compressor. Officials say thieves have taken about $5,000 worth of equipment from the house.
The home is being built for a woman who served two tours overseas.
Most Read Stories
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
- Seattle police comb filthy home of 3 elderly brothers charged in child-porn case VIEW
Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Gloucester County Anthony Isabella says the team will increase security at all of their sites.
The investigation is continuing.