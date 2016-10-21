DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities tracked down two men and two teens accused of stealing a purse from an off-duty South Florida deputy’s car while she was pumping gas.

News outlets report that Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Sylviane Wernath didn’t lock her car Wednesday evening as she filled her gas tank. A car pulled up beside her vehicle and someone opened the deputy’s door and took the purse with a cellphone and gun inside.

An incident report says she called 911 and investigators used the phone’s GPS to track it to a Dania Beach motel. They had a vehicle description so the motel clerk gave police the name of the person who rented the room.

The suspects were arrested. Inside the room, police recovered credit cards, purses and phones that didn’t belong to the suspects.