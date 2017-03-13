NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — It’s three strikes and take your seat — in a cell — for a thief with a sweet tooth.
New Jersey prosecutors say a Newark man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing the same 7-Eleven store three times in four days. Each time, Idris Allen grabbed candy from the store and brandished a knife.
About 14 hours after the last robbery in December 2015, Allen was captured after he went to the back of the store, took merchandise and left. The shift manager followed him and pointed him out to police.
Authorities say Allen was arrested across the street from a police precinct building.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
Allen is expected to face seven years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.