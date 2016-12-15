PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia are searching for the thief who stole parts of an officer’s uniform from a bench outside a courtroom at the city’s Criminal Justice Center.
The 25th District officer took off his uniform jacket, badge and hat while preparing to testify in a courtroom on the Center City building’s fifth floor Wednesday morning.
Police say the officer left his belongings on the bench and found that they were missing when he returned 15 minutes later.
Surveillance video from the courthouse shows a man between 40 and 50 years old stuffing the jacket and hat into a bag before leaving the building.
Investigators say the suspect was only on the floor for about seven minutes. He was last seen heading toward Broad Street.
