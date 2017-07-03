CHICAGO — Famed Chicago-based theatrical producer Libby Adler Mages has died at the age of 93.

Daughter Wendy Mages says her mother died of a heart attack Sunday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2t8Qxw2 ) reports that during Mages’ long career she won a Tony Award for her show “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and a Pulitzer Prize for “Three Tall Women.”

Tony-winning producer Mick Leavitt praised Mages for all the support she gave to him and others at the beginning of their careers in the theater. And Mages’ daughter, Mari Stuart, says that Mages had a lifelong love affair with the theater and kept working in theater until the day she died.

Besides her daughters, Mages is survived by son-in-law Jeb Stuart and three grandchildren.