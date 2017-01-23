The site, which the Trump administration took over on Friday, no longer includes an option for translation into Spanish or another that gives information about access for disabled users that had existed under President Obama.

WASHINGTON — President Trump, who chided his opponents during the campaign for speaking Spanish, has made a tangible change to the White House website to eliminate bilingual access.

Spokesman Sean Spicer suggested the translation option may return but made no specific commitment on timing when asked about it Monday. He spoke generally about the high volume of work facing the technology team during the changeover.

“We are continuing to build out the website … ,” Spicer said. “We’ve got the IT folks working overtime on that now.”

During a Republican primary debate, Trump lashed out at former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush when he spoke Spanish. “This is a country where we speak English,” Trump said.