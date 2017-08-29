NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel plans at least 188 consecutive live hours on Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath into this weekend — and the network’s coverage is not just for people fascinated by eye walls and occluded fronts.

TWC has distinguished itself with its coverage of the unfolding humanitarian disaster, in no small part because it hasn’t been satisfied with weather forecasting. Its meteorologists are hip-deep in flood waters like reporters at the general news networks, showing rescues and alerting viewers to the worst of the flooding from the record-shattering tropical system.

The network has been broadcasting on the disaster since last Friday and plans to continue until the early morning hours on Saturday.

___

For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey