NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is enlisting the help of seals — but not the kind of highly trained special operatives it usually associates with.
Scientists think real seals, specifically their whiskers, may be the key to a new way for ships and underwater vehicles to sense their environment.
When a fish swims by, a hungry seal senses the wake with its whiskers. It can tell characteristics of the fish and track the location.
Despite the adorable possibilities, scientists aren’t looking to outfit ships and vehicles with whiskers.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Seattle pedestrians to navigate 8-lane waterfront road after legal fight ends
- T.J. Lang says he was '99 percent sure' he was signing with Seattle before Lions upped offer on Sunday
They’re studying how the whiskers function to learn how to reverse engineer the system.
The science could be applied to the development of a future sensor.
The research is taking place at the Newport division of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.