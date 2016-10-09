INDIO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California, which features six legendary acts over three days: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It’s the first time ever they have all performed at the same event (all times local):

6:24 p.m.

The Who has taken the stage at Desert Trip.

Guitarist Pete Townshend came out carrying a bottle of Pedialyte.

“Well, here the (expletive) we are,” he said. “You all come to watch old people dance?”

Frontman Roger Daltrey swung his microphone around before the band opened with “Can’t Explain,” followed by “The Seeker.”

Roger Waters is set to perform later Sunday.

___

4:06 p.m.

Lance Albrecht says Desert Trip is nothing like Woodstock.

The 65-year-old attended New York’s Woodstock festival as a teenager in 1969, where he saw the Who and Neil Young.

Comparing that event to Desert Trip, Albrecht said: “it’s not even close.”

Woodstock was a muddy mess, he said, and once you got in, you couldn’t get out.

Desert Trip is aimed at an older and more moneyed crowd than most music festivals, earning it the nickname “Oldchella.” The three-day event boasts gourmet dining, air-conditioned bathrooms and a museum-style photo exhibit of the rock icons performing at the show.

Albrecht said he’d happily attend again if it’s offered, and he doesn’t mind the mocking nickname. “We embrace it,” he said.

The festival closes Sunday with the Who and Roger Waters.