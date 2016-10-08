INDIO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California, which features six legendary acts over three days: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It’s the first time they’ve ever all performed at the same event (all times local).

3:30 p.m.

The festival grounds are open for the second day of the Desert Trip mega-concert, and millennials are among the attendees.

Nineteen-year-old McKenna Haner came with two teenage pals to see Paul McCartney, who is playing later Saturday night. Neil Young is set to open the show just before sunset.

Haner said her dad is a big-time Beatles fan and she was raised on the music.

Still, she and her friends were acutely aware they were among the youngest in the crowd. They didn’t mind, but said the older concertgoers are “very aggressive.”

“They act like, ‘We’re older. We deserve this,'” she said.

Her friend, Seven Pappanastos, 17, said attending the show came with a cost — and not just the $199 single-day ticket price.

“I got invited to three parties this weekend,” he said. “All their parents are out of town here.”