WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on flooding across western and central Pennsylvania (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says three water systems could be impacted by a spill of about 55,000 gallons of gasoline into a creek.

Heavy rainfall Thursday night triggered flash floods and landslides that ruptured a Sunoco Logistics pipeline in Lycoming County.

State environmental regulators say the borough of Shamokin Dam has closed its intake as a precaution. Another water system has asked its customers to conserve water in case its treatment plant has to be shut down.

The storm sent floodwaters into hundreds of homes and caused one death.

___

6 p.m.

Flooding from strong storms across western and central Pennsylvania has ruptured a gasoline pipeline, threatening the water supply of several thousand customers.

A Sunoco Logistics gasoline pipeline has spilled an estimated 54,600 gallons into a tributary of the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, and a Pennsylvania American Water treatment plant downstream of the spill might have been impacted.

No impact has been detected yet.

The company is asking customers to conserve water in case the plant has to be shut down. The company says residents will be served by a second, unaffected treatment plant if the Milton plant had to be taken offline.

The National Weather Service says the series of storms overnight repeatedly hit central Pennsylvania the hardest, bringing up to 7 inches of rain.

___

2:15 p.m.

A series of storms hopscotched across western and central Pennsylvania overnight, turning roads into rivers, closing schools and damaging homes in communities as far as 150 miles apart. One death has been reported.

The (Lock Haven) Express reports a man was killed Thursday night in Clinton County when a tree crashed down on his home.

National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego says winds there reached up to 100 mph.

WNEP-TV reports flash floods swept away two Sullivan County homes. Hundreds more have been damaged in Centre County.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Pennsylvania’s National Guard to Lycoming County, where boat teams have helped residents.

Evanego says a line of storms repeatedly hit, bringing up to 7 inches of rain.

Showers later Friday could bring an inch or 2 more.