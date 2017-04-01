BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Latest on the deadly river overflow in southern Colombia (all times local):

The Red Cross reports that 127 people are dead, 220 missing and 400 injured when a water avalanche surged through a small city in Colombia.

A state of emergency has been declared in Mocoa, located along Colombia’s southern border with Ecuador.

Minister of Interior Juan Manuel Cristo says in the middle of the night “families, boys, girls, young people, the elderly” were killed when three rivers overflowed.

The incident happened around midnight, as many residents were in their homes sleeping. Witnesses felt buildings vibrate before an avalanche of water carrying mud and debris swept through, toppling homes and lifting trucks downstream.

The president of Colombia has declared a state of emergency in a city along the Andean nation’s southern border where at least 112 people have been killed and hundreds are feared missing.

President Juan Manuel Santos said Saturday he was declaring the emergency to mobilize rescue operations in Mocoa.

Intense rains triggered an avalanche of mud and water as three rivers overflowed around midnight, catching unsuspecting residents off guard.

Rescuers are continuing the search for survivors but the death toll is expected to rise.

Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos says at least 112 people have been killed after intense rains triggered an avalanche of mud and water from overflowing rivers that swept through a small city.

Santos arrived at the disaster zone Saturday, warning the death toll could rise as the search for survivors continues.

The incident happened around midnight in Mocoa, a city of 350,000 located near Colombia’s border with Ecuador.

A surgeon at the local hospital says he believes there are at least 300 people injured and that doctors are running out of blood.

Witnesses described feeling buildings vibrate and say there was little time to seek refuge, catching some victims off guard in their sleep.