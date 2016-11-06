DENVER (AP) — The Latest on movers guiding a large brick building to its new site in Denver.

12:45 p.m.

A large building is on the move through Denver to a new location downtown, despite losing a few bricks along the way.

The Vance Kirkland Studio building is a century old and 26 feet high.

Movers are using remote-controlled wheels to move the building eight blocks.

The move requires the city to raise traffic lights and block streets during the move, which is expected to take all day.

___

8:15 a.m.

Movers are planning to guide a large building through Denver on Sunday to its new location downtown.

The Vance Kirkland Studio building is a century old and 26 feet high.

Movers plan to use remote-controlled wheels to move the building eight blocks.

The move will require the city to raise traffic lights and block streets during the move, which is expected to take all day.