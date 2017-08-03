WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jacinda Ardern took over as New Zealand’s opposition leader just three days ago, but already she has prompted a flood of donations, taken a stance for women in the workplace and transformed what had been a dull election campaign.

Whether her ascent will be enough for the liberal Labour Party to reverse its fortunes and mount a serious challenge to the conservative National Party when the general election is held in seven weeks is unclear. But few doubt the impact of the 37-year-old, who most people are now referring to simply as “Jacinda.”

On Friday, Ardern unveiled the party’s new campaign slogan: “Let’s do this.” She also promised to host weekly sessions on Facebook as part of a strategy to become more accessible.