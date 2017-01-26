The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, keepers of the Doomsday Clock, moved the clock ahead to two-and-half minutes until midnight.

The Doomsday Clock is a ticking.

The clock was moved from three minutes to midnight to two-and-half minutes to midnight Thursday. When the clock strikes the witching hour it represents the destruction of human civilization.

The metaphorical clock was created 70 years ago by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and has been moved 22 times. The panel of scientists who run the clock take into consideration a number of factors including climate change and the threat of nuclear war coupled with the more hawkish Trump administration. Lawrence Krauss, chair of the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors told the Associated Press that “unless we change the way we think, humanity remains in serious danger.”

The clock was adjusted from five minutes-to-midnight to three minutes-to-midnight last year. According to the Doomsday Clock, the closest humankind has been to destruction was in 1953 when the United States and the Soviet Union both tested hydrogen bombs. The clock rested two minutes from midnight.