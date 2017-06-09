LEWES, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have recently purchased a vacation beach house in Delaware.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2rIYNlS ) the couple’s home overlooks Cape Henlopen State Park.

Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday that the couple has always dreamed of buying a beach home where they could bring the entire family.

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield says the Bidens will keep their primary home in Greenville. Bedingfield declined to release the specific location of the property or when the Bidens are expected to move in.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com