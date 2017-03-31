BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, ousted by a military coup in 2006 and still the object of political passions, has declared he doesn’t want to be included in a reconciliation process being promoted by the country’s ruling junta.

Thaksin said he doesn’t seek anyone’s help by including him in the process, and instead wants an end to persecution by the military and other enemies.

Thaksin expressed his thoughts Friday in a Facebook posting, his first extensive political commentary in many months. He was forced from office over allegations of corruption, abuse of power and disrespect for Thailand’s king, and has been in exile since 2008 to avoid a prison sentence for conflict of interest. His ouster set off a sometimes-violent struggle for power between his supporters and opponents.