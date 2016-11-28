BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s parliament has started the process of naming Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn the new king following the death of his father, Bhumibol Adulyadej, last month.

Completing a formality, the Cabinet submitted Vajiralongkorn’s name to the National Assembly on Tuesday after a brief meeting.

National Assembly president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai announced that Vajiralongkorn, who was named by Bhumibol as his heir, will now be invited to take the throne. He did not say when that will happen.