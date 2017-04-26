PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — The wife of a Thai man who hanged their 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live says her husband is the only person to blame, and she bears no anger toward the social media site or the users who shared the horrific video.
The video showed the 20-year-old man killing his child and then committing suicide. It was broadcast Monday evening and made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.
Chiranut Trairat told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her husband had been abusive in the past and spent two years in prison before they started dating.
Facebook has been seeking ways to block videos as quickly as possible after a series of gruesome images, including murder and sexual assault, were broadcast or posted.
