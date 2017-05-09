KOH SAMUI, Thailand (AP) — Thai police said Tuesday that they have arrested a British man wanted in his own country on a drug trafficking conviction.
Jonathan Michael Moorby, 47, was detained in a joint operation with Interpol on the island of Koh Mat Sum in the south of the country, said Pol. Maj. Gen. Soontorn Chalermkiat of Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau.
Moorby will face charges in Thailand for illegal entry and holding a fake passport before he is deported, he said.
Moorby had fled Britain last year before a court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines, Soontorn said. He was found in Thailand with a fake Belgian passport allegedly bought on the country’s black market for about 1 million baht ($30,000).
Most Read Stories
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Huge park-and-ride closure in Bellevue leaves angry commuters feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
Soontorn said police located Moorby by tracking his son, who had arrived in Thailand to visit his father.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.